Bournemouth's Littledown Leisure Centre reopens after power cut
- Published
A leisure centre that has been without electricity since a fire last week has reopened.
Fire broke out in the plant room of Bournemouth's Littledown Centre on Thursday morning, forcing the centre to shut for five days.
Operator BH Active said it had sourced and installed a generator so the centre and facilities could reopen on Tuesday morning.
It said the spa would remain temporarily closed.
Chief executive Jon Workman said: "I am pleased to confirm that, thanks to a phenomenal response from the team at BH Live, all of the systems are now back up and running in readiness for the centre reopening."
Associate director of leisure Rob Cunningham said: "A generator is being used to temporarily power Littledown at this time.
"This is supporting the centre's essential systems and controls. As such, the spa health suite at Littledown remains temporarily closed."
Facilities reopening include the gym, studios, hall, pool and football pitches.
Swimming lessons, club sessions and other junior activities will resume.
The cafe and bar will also be opening, initially with a limited menu.
BH Live Active said the centre was closed at the time of the fire which was "quickly isolated" by crews.
The Littledown Centre is operated by BH Live in partnership with Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council.
