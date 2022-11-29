Dorset illegal puppy farmers ordered to pay £150,000
Two illegal puppy farmers have been ordered to pay back profits amounting to nearly £150,000.
William Perriton and Rebecca Heath previously pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed farm, causing an animal unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the needs of animals were met.
The pair, from Three Legged Cross, Dorset, were handed a confiscation order at Bournemouth Crown Court.
They were told they could be jailed if they do not pay within three months.
Dorset Council, which prosecuted the pair, said the illegal breeding and puppy sales continued for 14 months.
Councillor Laura Beddow, in charge of community services, said the "landmark case" followed an investigation lasting several years.
She said: "Using an unlicensed breeder to purchase a pet is effectively supporting an illegal business, often without any consideration of the welfare and environmental needs of the animals being sold."
Perriton was ordered to pay £115,000 or risk an 18-month prison sentence.
Heath was told she could be jailed for nine months if she fails to pay £34,840.
Each defendant must also pay court costs of £4,500.
The council said all of the puppies seized were brought back to full health and successfully rehomed.
