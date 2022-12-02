Man arrested after woman dies in A30 crash near Sherborne
- Published
A woman has died and two others have been seriously injured in a crash on the A30 near Sherborne, Dorset.
The woman, in her 30s and from Milborne Port, Somerset, died at the scene near the junction with Marl Lane.
She was involved in a three-car collision between a silver Ford Zetec, a blue VW Passat and a silver Vauxhall Astra at 16:48 GMT on Thursday.
Dorset Police said a 55-year-old man from Yeovil had been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
A young child from Milborne Port and man in his 30s from Yeovil were both taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.
Sgt Richard Stroud said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died.
"An investigation into the incident is under way to establish the full circumstances and I urge anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, to please come forward."
