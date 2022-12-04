Dorset woman raises thousands for family of crash victim
A stranger has raised thousands for the family of a crash victim who died, leaving behind her partner and three young children.
Hannah O'Connor set up the fundraiser after getting stuck in the traffic caused by the fatal incident on the A30 outside of Sherborne, Dorset, on Thursday.
It has so far raised more than £7,000.
The 29-year-old mother said the online fundraiser had "literally gone crazy" since she set it up on Friday.
The woman, in her 30s and from Milborne Port, Somerset, died at the scene near the junction with Marl Lane.
Ms O'Connor said it "took hours to get through the traffic" after Thursday's accident.
"When I read what had happened and that she left three kids behind it really upset me," she said.
The Sherborne resident, who is a manager at Nando's in nearby Yeovil and has recently recovered from cervical cancer, set up the webpage on Friday morning.
"It's literally gone crazy since then. It was a bit awkward because I didn't know the family and her partner was desperately trying to get hold of me.
"I was worried he would think it was a scam, but I had a long conversation with him last night.
"He said the money would really help with funeral costs and any left would be put into an account for the children," she said.
The three children left motherless were a boy, aged three, and two girls, aged four months and nine, the restaurant manager said.
The fundraiser would run for two weeks, Ms O'Connor said, because she wanted the family to "have the money in time for Christmas".
She said she would ensure the dead woman's partner's identity was confirmed with the police "as a second layer of security" before handing the money over.
To the public who have donated, Ms O'Connor said: "Thank you so much for coming together to help these people, especially with the economy and cost of living as it is at the moment."
A 55-year-old Yeovil man has been arrested by Dorset Police on suspicion of driving offences.
