Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police.
Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder.
Dorset Police then attended her home and that of Fran Swan, another anti-sewage campaigner.
But David Sidwick, PCC for Dorset, said the visit was carried out "with good intentions".
Mrs Glock said Bridport police told her the MP's office asked them to investigate because she could "cause a nuisance".
The yoga teacher said: "I am not a hooligan, I have my reputation on the line here. His implication is that I'm threatening him."
She added: "I've never been an activist in my life, but I will be after this."
But in a statement Mr Sidwick said he was satisfied with the explanation given to him by Chief Constable Scott Chilton.
He said: "As is now routine, with public meetings involving MPs, Dorset Police received notification that two individuals were attending the meeting who were not Chideock residents.
"Dorset Police chose to go and visit these individuals in order to ensure that public safety was preserved and that lawful protest could be facilitated."
Review requested
He added: "They have apologised for any distress they may have caused and have said that they will keep under review their approach to dealing with such matters.
"I understand that the individuals have been informed of their right to complain formally through the police complaints process.
"I too have asked for a review of this incident to ensure that such checks are carried out in a proportionate manner and are done so, in line with the principles of threat, risk and harm.
"I am satisfied that there has been no undue interference with regard to the operational integrity of Dorset Police."
In a statement Mr Loder cited the "reality of security threats" and the murder of Sir David Amess MP, which he said meant he had to inform the police of anything "out of the ordinary".
