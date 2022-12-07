Bird flu: Swans, geese and coot found dead at Poole park
More than a dozen birds have died at a park after cases of avian flu were confirmed.
Two birds were initially tested and found to have the disease at Poole Park on 25 November.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said over the last few days: "Very sadly 10 swans, three geese and one coot" had died.
People have been urged not to touch any sick or dead wild birds they come across and to keep pets on a lead.
The council said the first two birds at the park were confirmed as having bird flu by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
It added the recent deaths "have been reported to Defra and removal has been arranged in accordance with government guidelines".
Any sick birds found at the park are being taken care of by the RSPCA, the council added.
A protection zone of 3km (1.8 miles) is also in place south-east of Dorchester after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed on 1 December.
Elsewhere in Hampshire the disease has been confirmed at two sites, near Highclere and also at Marwell Zoo, near Colden Common where penguins have died after testing positive.
A national housing order was introduced across England on 7 November making it a legal requirement to house flocks.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
