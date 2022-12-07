Dorset police worker admits stealing cash from evidence bags
- Published
A former police worker has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly £15,000 in cash from evidence bags.
Lisa Arnold, of Benlease Way in Swanage admitted to taking money she was tasked with logging at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters.
Weymouth Magistrates' Court heard how the 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of clear bags and take out money before resealing them.
She will be sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on 6 January.
Miss Arnold joined Dorset Police as an evidential property researcher in 2016 and during her employment raided 17 bags for a total of £14,494.20.
The court heard how she then stored the cash in Tesco carrier bags in her wardrobe, before depositing the money into her bank between 14 October 2018 and 19 March 2022.
Prosecuting, Elizabeth Valera said: "She logged exhibits going in and out and often these were money. Often the exhibits are uncounted and the word 'uncounted' put on the exhibit envelopes.
"Miss Arnold tells us in her interview she would look for uncounted exhibits in cash. She would open the envelope at the bottom, not breaking the seal, took out the cash and resealed it with Sellotape."
Ms Valera said Miss Arnold "breached a high degree of trust" through her stealing, which impacted the reputation of the criminal justice system and threw suspicion on her fellow workers.
Romana Phillips, chairwoman of the magistrates' panel, committed the case for sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court and released Miss Arnold on unconditional bail until then.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.