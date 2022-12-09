Damaged Sandbanks ferry out of action for months
- Published
A chain ferry that was damaged on its way to a refit will be out of action for at least two more months.
The Sandbanks ferry was badly damaged last month while being towed to Falmouth, Cornwall, for planned maintenance from its base in Poole.
The operator said repairs were progressing but replacement ramps being manufactured in Poland would not be ready until early February.
The service is now expected to resume at the end of February.
The Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said a new prow arm was planned to be fitted next week and two new prow ramp sections were being produced by the original makers, which was the quickest but not the cheapest option.
After they arrive in the UK and have been fitted, the vessel will undergo pre-service checks and sea trials.
Passes extended
Managing director Jason du Toit said "We are going as fast as we are able. The repairs we are undertaking are subject to various time-consuming approvals for safety reasons.
"I share all our customers' frustration at the extended absence of the service and can once again only apologise."
Pre-paid passes will automatically have their expiry date extended by three months.
The company previously said the southern end prow had been damaged and it had begun legal proceedings.
The ferry had been expected to be back in service in early December.
The ferry connects Sandbanks with Studland and saves motorists from a 25-mile (40km) journey by road.
Brought into service in 1994, it takes about four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay.
