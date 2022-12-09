Sir Richard Sutton murder: Partner's son granted leave to appeal over sentence
- Published
A man who killed one of the UK's richest men and paralysed his own mother in a "ferocious" knife attack has been granted leave to appeal his sentence.
Thomas Schreiber fatally stabbed 83-year-old Sir Richard Sutton at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, in April 2021.
The 35-year-old also attacked his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard's partner.
He was jailed for a minimum of 36 years for murder and attempted murder.
Armed police were called to Moorhill, Sir Richard's home in Higher Langham that he shared with both Anne and Thomas Schreiber, on 7 April 2021.
A three-week trial at Winchester Crown Court heard Ms Schreiber was "barely conscious" when she was discovered in the kitchen, before being carried out by police officers to waiting paramedics.
Sir Richard was found dead outside his upstairs bedroom, having suffered multiple stab wounds.
Schreiber admitted manslaughter, as well as driving a Range Rover dangerously in a high-speed chase as he fled to London after the attack.
He was eventually detained by police on Chiswick High Road.
Prosecutors said Schreiber had carried out a "ferocious and sustained attack on both victims".
They contended he was angry with his mother for "abandoning" his late father, who suffered from depression, to move in with Sir Richard.
Passing sentence in December 2021, Mr Justice Garnham told Schreiber his actions had caused "utter devastation" in both the Sutton and Schreiber families.
The Court of Appeal in London granted Schreiber leave to appeal his sentence which will be heard at a later date.
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year with an estimated family fortune of £301 million, an increase of £83 million on the previous year.
The guide said his company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.
