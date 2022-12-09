Man seriously injured in Christchurch stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Dorset.
Police described the incident as an "altercation" that happened in Fairmile Road, Christchurch, shortly after 16:50 GMT on Thursday.
The injured man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a cordon was put in place around the scene.
Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage are urged to contact Dorset Police.
Det Insp Ian Allen, of Bournemouth CID, said: "At this time we believe this incident involved individuals who were known to each other and there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the local community."
