Man arrested over Christchurch stabbing
A man has been arrested over a stabbing in which another man was seriously injured.
Police said the altercation happened in Fairmile Road, Christchurch, at about 16:50 GMT on Thursday.
A 29-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and robbery.
He has been released on bail while the investigation continues.
The other man, in his 30s, was treated for serious injuries and has since been released from hospital.
Following the incident, Det Insp Ian Allen, of Bournemouth CID, said: "At this time we believe this incident involved individuals who were known to each other and there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the local community."
Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage are urged to contact Dorset Police.
