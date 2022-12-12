Family pay tribute to mum-of-three Dorset crash victim
- Published
A mother of three who died in a three-car collision "lived her life by her children", her family has said.
Charlotte Avis, 30, from Milborne Port, Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A30 near Sherborne, Dorset, on 1 December.
She was involved in a crash between a silver Ford Zetec, a blue VW Passat and a silver Vauxhall Astra at 16:48 GMT.
Dorset Police said a 55-year-old man from Yeovil had been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
He has since been released under investigation.
In a statement, Ms Avis's family thanked everyone who had supported them, including a stranger who set up an online fundraiser to help pay for her funeral and support her children.
"The kind hearts of strangers and friends alike will forever be in our hearts in this time of need," it said. "We are all so happy to hear about all the lives that Charlotte has touched."
The statement continued: "She had a strong personality and a strong sense of humour to match it.
"She had a way of getting on with most people that she had encountered throughout her life.
"Being the eldest sibling, her four brothers all looked up to her as a role model."
Her family described her as a "hard-working mum", adding: "She lived her life by her three children. Everything she did, she did for them."
