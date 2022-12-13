Fire rips through unit at Dorset industrial estate
- Published
Fire crews have spent the night at the scene of a commercial fire at an industrial estate.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) were called to the Woolsbridge estate at Three Legged Cross near Ringwood at 19:00 GMT on Monday.
DWFRS said crews from five engines and an aerial appliance tackled the fire at Azura Close until Tuesday morning.
Some adjoining buildings were affected, DWFRS said.
A spokesman said the cause of the blaze had not been established.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.