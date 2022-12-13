Bournemouth: Woman dies after being found with head injuries
- Published
A woman has died after being found with head injuries following a reported disturbance at a property.
Police were called to the address in Luckham Road East, Bournemouth, at 01:40 GMT on Sunday.
The woman died in hospital on Monday afternoon.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman whose death is being treated as unexplained, police said.
The pair were known to each other, detectives added.
The suspect has been released on bail while the police investigation continues.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.