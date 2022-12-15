BCP council opts to keep Keyhole Bridge road open
A road, at the centre of a row since being shut during the pandemic, is to stay open.
In 2021, the High Court ruled Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) had cut short a consultation over the reopening of the road under Keyhole Bridge in Poole.
Campaigners wanted it to remain closed to traffic.
After a second consultation, the council said it would stay open after it "considered the views" of users.
The single-lane road, under the bridge at the entrance to Poole Park, was closed to vehicles at the start of the pandemic, partly to provide safer cycling for key workers.
The Conservative-led council announced in January 2021 it would reopen the route to traffic and ended a 60-day consultation after 37 days.
The Keyhole Bridge Group of residents argued the closure was popular and ended a notorious rat-run.
The group was granted a judicial review and in her ruling at the High Court in later in 2021, Mrs Justice Lang said local authorities "should honour assurances which they have given to the public".
Following a second consultation, the council said in a statement it had decided there would be no change and the road would remain open.
Mike Greene, portfolio holder for transport, said: "Cabinet considered the views of all those who use this route for travel to work, school, or leisure, as well as the views of local ward councillors and all other evidence including the assessment reports appended to the Cabinet report.
"On balance cabinet considered that the benefits of retaining the access as it is outweighed the benefits of closing it to vehicular traffic."
