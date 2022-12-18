Dorset egg farmer says 'lack of fairness' in supply chain
- Published
An egg farmer has called out a "lack of fairness" in the supply chain as supermarket prices continue to soar.
Tim Gelfs, of Weymouth in Dorset, said government intervention was the only way farmers would be able to survive the cost of living crisis.
He said farmers needed to be given the power to negotiate "decent terms" with retailers.
The government said it was taking "all necessary steps to ensure people across the country have the food they need".
It comes as the National Farming Union (NFU) warns the UK is "sleepwalking" into a food supply crisis.
Product shortages and the soaring cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed are among the challenges UK farmers are currently facing.
Mr Gelfs, who owns Friar Waddon Free Range Eggs near Weymouth and Westleaze Farm in Beaminster, said: "We're not seeing any fairness within the supply chain whatsoever, we're taking all the risk.
"We have been on to the supermarkets about increasing the price and they said, because of the cost of living crisis, they won't be able to put the price up as the consumer can't afford it.
"But here we are, the price has gone up to the consumer and we haven't seen any of it."
Grocery prices rose at their fastest rate for 45 years in the year to October, official figures show, with the cost of staples such as milk, cheese and eggs surging.
Mr Gelfs said the rise in running costs would make it hard for his business to survive - stating his energy bills were expected to increase by £30,000 in 2023.
On top of that the NFU is warning of a UK food supply crisis due to a slump in crops this year and has urged the government to step in and help farmers.
NFU president Minette Batters said: "I have never experienced it - the challenges we're facing now - and it's all because the cost of producing food has gone up so much."
She echoed Mr Gelfs' plea for the government to intervene, saying the contractual relationships between farmers and retailers should be "continually re-evaluated" to factor in extra costs.
Mr Gelfs added: "They [government] took the power away from us when they got rid of the marketing boards, they gave it all to the retailers.
"If they're going to be serious about food security, they really need to get some power back to us so we can just negotiate some decent terms for the industry."
A Defra spokesperson said: "The UK has a large and highly resilient food supply chain.
"Our high degree of food security is built on supply from diverse sources; strong domestic production as well as imports through stable trade routes."
They added the government was in "regular contact" with the food and farming industries, including the egg sector, to "ensure they are well prepared for a range of scenarios" and to "discuss the challenges the industry is currently facing".
Andrew Opie, from the British Retail Consortium, said: "Given the pressure on British farmers at the moment, retailers are paying more for their produce."
However, he added: "Retailers are also facing additional costs and working incredibly hard to limit price increases for consumers during a cost-of-living crisis."
