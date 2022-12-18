Driver dies in three-car crash near Shaftesbury
A woman has died in a three-car crash.
Dorset Police said a Vauxhall Corsa, Vauxhall Astra and Citroen Berlingo were involved in a collision on the B3091 south of Shaftesbury shortly after midnight.
The driver of the Astra - a woman aged in her 40s from Sturminster Newton - was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corsa driver, a woman in her 20s, was also injured.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
