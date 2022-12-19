Murder charge over death of man in Bournemouth
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man.
The deceased man, in his 40s, was found unresponsive at a property in Frances Road, Bournemouth, shortly after 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said it was reported the man - who was pronounced dead at the scene - had been assaulted at the address the night before after 23:00.
Alex Banda, 28, from Poole, has been charged with murder and assault by beating.
He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The force said it was alleged that a second man was also assaulted at the home on the Friday night.
A 39-year-old man, from Bournemouth, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge and will face no further police action.
A 34-year-old woman, from Wareham, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.
