In pictures: Dorset Christmas puddings chased by Santas

People in christmas pudding costumeThe Will Mackaness Trust
In the 5km (3mile) charity event, runners dressed as Santa chase people dressed in Christmas pudding costumes

Runners dressed as Santa chased people in Christmas pudding costumes to raise money for charity.

The annual 5km (3 mile) Chase the Pudding event on Weymouth beach saw 90 people take part on Sunday.

The organiser, the Will Mackaness Trust, said the Santas and elves who jogged, walked or ran raised £1,600.

The annual festive fundraiser is in aid of a charity set up in memory of local student, Will Mackaness, who died of a brain tumour in 2008.

The Will Mackaness Trust
The Will Mackaness Trust
The run is the highlight of the charity's fundraising year, Will's mum told the BBC
Love Weymouth
The event also offered a Chase The Elf event of 2km (1.2 miles) for runners under the age of 16

"For us, it's the highlight of the fundraising year," said Will's mum and trustee of the charity, Pam Govier.

"With the money raised we organise and fund water sports opportunities of the youngsters of Weymouth and Portland, sailing, windsurfing, open water swimming, and swimming lessons ."

The event also included a Chase The Elf event of 2km (1.2 miles) for runners under the age of 16.

Love Weymouth
The money raised will go towards organising and funding water sports opportunities for local young people
The Will Mackaness Trust
Participants ran from the Pavilion end of Weymouth Beach to the stones at Greenhill and back again
Love Weymouth
Will Mackaness Trust
Wey Valley School student Will died of a brain tumour in 2008

All pictures subject to copyright

