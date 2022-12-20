Dorset: Flooding disruption after heavy rainfall
Fields and roads in Dorset have been flooded following two days of heavy rainfall.
Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for rivers in the county including the Frome, Wriggle and Stour.
The agency said there could be travel disruption and flooding to properties on Tuesday.
Emergency services have been out helping people trapped in flood-water, Dorset Police said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said it had attended eight call-outs to help people trapped in their vehicles on Monday and Tuesday.
River levels were high on parts of the Lower Frome between Dorchester and Wareham with areas including Wool and Stoborough at risk from flooding, the EA said.
On the River Stour, areas around Hammoon, Bere Marsh, Stourpaine, Durweston and Lower Blandford St Mary are also on a flood warning with the water level remaining high in many places, the agency said.
However levels fell on Tuesday on the River Wriggle at Chetnole, despite a flood warning remaining in force.
DWFRS told the BBC there was nothing to indicate call-outs had been made to properties so far.
