Dorset solar farm to power City of London buildings
A solar farm will provide sustainable power for City of London buildings.
South Farm solar plant near the village of Spetisbury in Dorset, has been commissioned to provide electricity for the City of London Corporation.
The company, Voltalia said the plant will power Guildhall, three wholesale markets and the Barbican Arts Centre.
It added the deal is "the first of its kind in the UK to be signed directly between a renewables producer and a public governing authority".
The contract between the City of London and the 49.9 megawatt solar plant - which is more than 100 miles away from the capital - will last for 15 years.
"The deal will increase our green energy supply, has no reliance on taxpayer funding, and helps us transition quickly away from fossil fuels," said Keith Bottomley, chairman of the City Corporation's environment committee.
