Hampshire driver diverts bus to Dorset A&E to help passenger
- Published
A bus driver has been praised after he diverted his double decker to hospital to help a passenger who was having a seizure.
Mike Brick, who works for Morebus, was driving the route from Lymington to Bournemouth on 16 December when a passenger became unwell.
The 52-year-old stopped the vehicle to check on the young woman.
He then diverted the bus to the A&E at Royal Bournemouth Hospital to ensure she could receive the care needed.
Mr Brick, from New Milton, said he was approaching Jumpers Roundabout in Christchurch when a passenger told him that another passenger was having a seizure.
"I pulled to the bus stop and went to check on her, I was very concerned," Mr Brick said.
He immediately decided to drive to the hospital.
"I just thought it would save a lot of time, I was concerned about her.
"I pulled up outside the entrance. I got some funny looks but the paramedics asked me if I was ok," he added.
He said the paramedics intervened promptly and took the girl inside the A&E.
Mr Brick then continued his journey to Bournemouth, where he arrived 20 minutes later than scheduled.
Gary Rose, Morebus operations manager, said the company was "very proud" of Mr Brick who acted with "professionalism and humility".
However, Mr Brick said he did not feel he did anything special.
"I don't think I am a hero, any other driver would have done the same," he added.
He said he hoped the girl was well and had made a full recovery.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.