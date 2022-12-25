Dorset vintage toy exhibition throws back to 1980s
- Published
The curator of a vintage toy exhibition hopes it will allow parents to relive their childhoods and show their children what they received for Christmas.
Dorset Museum's I Grew Up 80s exhibition, which runs until 26 February, is showcasing a collection of toys from the decade.
It includes the iconic Rubik's cube, Space Invaders and a Cabbage Patch Kids doll - some of which are now worth thousands of pounds.
Curator Matt Fox said the 80s was a "really innovative period" for toys and still "culturally relevant" today because so many franchises and movies came from that period.
"I hope parents will take their children along and say, 'these are the toys we played with, this is what I got for Christmas back in 1985'," he said.
All photographs subject to copyright
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.