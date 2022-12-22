War in Ukraine: 'Christmas is a very family-oriented celebration'
- Published
A group of Ukrainian families who have been displaced by the war have gathered for Christmas celebrations.
Living in Walkford, near Christchurch in Dorset, they cooked a feast of 12 traditional dishes, including borsch and vareniki dumplings.
"Christmas is a very family-orientated celebration," artist Iryna Miro said.
But this does not stop these families from missing their loved ones and Ms Miro told the BBC: "The feeling of the unknown is terrifying."
In Ukraine, people have a little longer to prepare for Christmas as they celebrate it on 6 January.
At dinner, they usually make the toast "Christ was born, glory to Him".
"It's very important that everybody sits down under one table, showing love to each other and wishing happiness for the following year," Ms Miro added.
Olga Fedotova came to the UK in May with her daughters and described how she cannot help but think of those she left in Ukraine.
"My friends, every single moment, every single day, I'm thinking about them and it's the same on Christmas," she said.
Artem, 11, told the BBC he can still hear the sounds of the war.
"I hear like bombs, and shooting and I was saying it was like thunder."
Since 2004, Lana Webster has lived in the UK and her mother Lyudmila came to live with her in July due to the war.
"Of course she's missing home and her family there, her friends, but she's very grateful to this country for accepting her and taking good care of her," Ms Webster said.
She said her mother also misses her pets as which she had to leave them behind.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.