Nottington Lane site given go ahead after five years
- Published
A 340-home development in Weymouth has been approved, five years after it was originally given the go ahead.
Dorset Council has approved the Nottington Lane development, which was first given the green light by Weymouth and Portland Borough Council in 2017.
Plans from developer CG Fry and Son for the design of the houses, road layouts and landscaping have now been agreed.
The development will include main road access off Nottington Lane and a secondary access from Dorchester Road.
The development is expected to be built on farmland between Nottington village and the north western fringe of Weymouth, with 35% of the 340 properties set to be affordable homes.
The latest plans now refer to the site, which was originally going to be called Nottington Park, as Wey Valley, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Villagers living near the proposed farmland site for the development previously fought the plans when they were first submitted in 2016.
Campaigners warned of increased traffic, fears of flooding and said Nottington would have "lost its identity" if the homes were built.
Revised plans were then submitted by CG Fry and Son in 2017, which gained more than 70 objections.
The latest development proposal was seen by Weymouth Town Council earlier this year and the authority raised no objections to the scheme.
