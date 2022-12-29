Dorset County Hospital declares critical incident over pressures
- Published
A hospital has declared a critical incident over what it called "extreme operational pressures" following the Christmas break.
Dorset County Hospital said it was admitting more patients than were being discharged.
It said staffing issues were also having an impact.
The hospital has asked people not to visit the emergency department with minor injuries and also to collect relatives who can be cared for at home.
Dorset County Hospital NHS Trust said: "Our focus is making sure our patients are safe and that we keep our critical services running."
"Elective procedures and outpatients appointments are currently still going ahead but are under constant review."
Hospital trusts declare a critical incident when they are worried they are on the brink of not being able to provide critical services, such as emergency care.
It paves the way for measures to be taken, such as redeployment of staff.
On Wednesday South Western Ambulance Service, which covers Dorset, declared a critical incident following "extreme demand".
