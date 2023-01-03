Dorset: Man dies following industrial incident in Verwood
A man has died following an industrial incident.
Emergency services were called to Coopers Lane, in Verwood, at 08:57 GMT on Tuesday, after reports of an industrial incident at the site.
A man aged in his 30s died at the scene and another man was arrested in relation with the incident, Dorset Police said.
The force said a cordon remained in place to enable an investigation of the scene.
Firefighters and the ambulance services also attended, and the coroner has been made aware, police said.
