Carole Packman murder: Russell Causley to be released from prison
Russell Causley, the murderer who was questioned at the UK's first public parole hearing, is set to be released from prison.
The 79-year-old murdered wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 but has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body.
The Parole Board confirmed it was satisfied that Causley was suitable for release.
It added his level of risk "could be managed by the proposed release plan".
The decision comes after the hearing was held last month, when Causley told judges it was his ex-lover Patricia Causley, whose name he took, who carried out the killing.
Ms Causley was never tried over the killing. Under questioning, Causley agreed that he was a "habitual liar".
Former aviation engineer Causley claimed he burned Mrs Packman's body in a fire, in his garden, that lasted "three or four days".
In an official note, the parole board said the panel reviewed professional reports that identified a low risk of further offending and it was advised by the witnesses that Causley would present a low risk of harm to the public.
The panel also examined the release plan provided by Causley's probation officer and "weighed its proposals against assessed risks".
"The panel concluded this plan was robust enough to manage Mr Causley in the community at this stage," the Parole Board concluded.
Causley was previously released in 2020 after serving more than 23 years in custody but was recalled to prison a year later for breaking his licence conditions.
He was not in his approved accommodation on one night and failed to answer calls from his probation officer.
Mrs Packman's family previously said they feared Causley had used his release as an opportunity to visit her body and have since campaigned for him to remain behind bars.
The Parole Board noted Causley previously admitted responsibility but he now maintained he was innocent of the murder of his wife, although he did accept he had disposed of her body.
Causley's release is subject to a number of conditions including residing at a designated address and disclosing developing relationships.
He must also "be of good behaviour" and will be required to submit to an enhanced form of supervision or monitoring, including signing-in times, GPS tagging and a specified curfew.
The Parole Board said the panel could only release Causley if it was satisfied that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public that he remained confined in prison.
