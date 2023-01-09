Bournemouth: Arrest after police reportedly injured by car

Fir Vale Road, BournemouthGoogle
Officers approached a Mercedes GLE Coupe in Fir Vale Road in Bournemouth

A man has been arrested over an incident in which two police officers were reportedly injured as they attempted to stop a car.

A Mercedes GLE Coupe allegedly struck the officers in Fir Vale Road, Bournemouth, at 05:25 GMT on 1 January.

They sustained minor injuries, Dorset Police previously said.

A 33-year-old man from London has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of a driving offence and assaulting an emergency worker.

More on this story

