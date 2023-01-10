Dorset village club ends adult cricket matches after 'constant complaints'
A Dorset village club has decided to suspend adult cricket games after receiving "constant complaints".
Colehill Sports and Social Club said it was not "viable to continue" because some neighbours of the ground wanted to adopt a "compensation culture".
George Taylor, captain of the adult team, started a petition to "save cricket in Colehill" which has received more than 11,000 signatures.
He said village cricket is important and offers a "community feeling".
Risks of balls landing outside the ground at Colehill have been increasing in recent years, according to the club, and it said it had taken action to limit risks.
This included moving of pitches to one side of the square, and imposing a rule that any ball hit over the fence would score no runs, rather than a six.
It also applied and received planning permission from the local council to erect a high fence on the road side of the ground to protect the public highway.
There had been discussion of full netting protecting properties, but the club estimated it would cost £30-35,000.
'Compensation culture'
The club said it has many neighbours to the ground who accept an "occasional inconvenience" but "we are also encountering those who want to adopt 'compensation culture'".
"There are many issues which the committee have to deal with in the running of the club but in recent times upwards of 75% of these relate to adult cricket," it wrote in a statement.
"We don't believe it is viable to continue with adult cricket and face constant complaints and claims from those neighbours who choose not to embrace us."
Youth cricket at local and county level for both boys and girls will continue to be played.
Mr Taylor, 27, said he believes ending adult cricket is "not a proportionate response to the risk involved".
In his petition, he called for a more pragmatic approach to be taken to resolve the dispute.
He said four villagers had joined the team after the pandemic and one said to him: "Please don't tell me that this is going to be the end of cricket because it means so much."
"That is what has kept me going at times where I thought, is it even worth trying to fight this?" he added.
