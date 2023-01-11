Dorset: Cesspit problems force elderly to use portable toilets
Elderly people living in a block of flats are being forced to use portable toilets after weather-related problems with the development's sewage tank.
People living at Chescombe Court retirement complex in Winterborne Whitechurch, near Blandford, Dorset, started having problems on 1 January.
Resident Margot Kirk said they had been asked not to flush their toilets, take showers or use washing machines.
Sovereign Housing Association said wastewater had been slow to drain.
Mrs Kirk said one of her downstairs neighbours had heard "gurgling in their kitchen sink", which had no smell but "could not have been healthy".
The 74-year-old, who has a number of health issues, said it was the second time in 18 months that the sewage tank had failed.
The 21 flats are not connected to the mains drainage system and are prone to problems because of their proximity to the River Winterbourne, which frequently floods in the winter, Mrs Kirk said.
In a letter about 30 residents were all advised to stay with friends or family or move into temporary accommodation at a nearby hotel, arranged by the housing association.
But Mrs Kirk said: "I can't do that. My daughter lives in York, one friend is in Wales and the other smokes which is no good for my health.
"The Crown Hotel in Blandford does not have a lift and I've got three worn discs at the base of my spine and no cartilage in my knees so my mobility is limited."
In a statement Sovereign said the sewage tank problems were caused by heavy rainfall and "factors beyond our control".
"The majority of residents decided that they didn't want to leave their homes, so we arranged for wheelchair accessible Portaloos," it said.
Tankers are emptying the cesspit twice a day "while the water table remains high", it added.
Mrs Kirk said: "I don't use the Portaloos, I wait and listen for the tanker to arrive and when I hear it pumping, then I flush my toilet.
"But in their letter they said this would go on until 'the foreseeable future' - how long will that be?"
