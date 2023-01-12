Dorset village club fundraises to solve ball complaints
A village club which decided to suspend adult cricket games after receiving "constant complaints" is now fundraising for netting around the ground to solve the problem.
Colehill Sports and Social Club had said it was not "viable to continue"
But a petition set up by George Taylor, captain of the adult team, received more than 28,000 signatures.
The committee said the response had "exceeded all expectations", causing it to rethink its position.
The Dorset club hopes to raise £35,000 for extensive netting around the ground.
The club previously said the ground's many neighbours accepted an "occasional inconvenience" but it was starting to encounter some "who want to adopt 'compensation culture'".
Risks of balls landing outside the ground at Colehill have been increasing in recent years, according to the club, and it said it had taken action to limit risks.
This included moving of pitches to one side of the square, and imposing a rule that any ball hit over the fence would score no runs, rather than a six.
It also applied and received planning permission from the local council to erect a high fence on the road side of the ground to protect the public highway.
In a new statement it said: "The local community rallied together and demonstrated what adult cricket in the village meant to them.
"Neighbours previously unaware of just how valuable the cricket heritage of the village was to the community were given a clear insight into how much it meant."
It added: "With this in mind the committee have reversed their decision to end adult cricket providing the funds be raised and logistics met to erect the netting required to ensure adult cricket at the ground can continue safely."
Imagine buying a house bordering a cricket ground then moaning about the odd flying ball? These pathetic home-owners should be told to stick their complaints up their whiny killjoy backsides. Save @ColehillMCC - please sign the petition. 👇👇 https://t.co/I1KHUG4jf6— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2023
Piers Morgan came out in support of the adult cricket team's initial petition.
He tweeted: "Imagine buying a house bordering a cricket ground then moaning about the odd flying ball?"
Current England captain Ben Stokes joked: "Checked to see if it was April 1st."
Meanwhile former captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that it was an "utter joke".