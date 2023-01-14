Flood warnings issued across Dorset and Hampshire
Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Dorset and Hampshire, with locals being urged to take precautions.
People have been warned to avoid walking or driving through flood water and to put measures in place in order to protect their homes and properties.
The Environment Agency (EA) has also issued flood alerts for parts of Berkshire and Oxfordshire.
Dorset Council said flooding had made the A341 Magna Road, which runs between Oakley and Bear Cross, "impassable".
It said flood water had blocked the road both ways from Merley Lane, in Wimborne, to Knighton Lane, in Bear Cross.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service advised residents living the areas covered by the flood warnings to get sandbags, move documents and valuables to safety and store clean water if possible.
Travel disruption
South Western Railway said flooding on the railway at Sway, in the New Forest, had caused track circuit failures and disruptions were expected until the end of the day.
The firm said rail services running through Sway may be cancelled, delayed or revised and replacement buses will run between Bournemouth and Brockenhurst.
Red Jet, which runs cross-Solent services from the Isle of Wight, said it was also expecting disruption and possible cancellations throughout the day after it was forced to cancel some services on Saturday earlier.
The EA said flooding was also possible in several parts of Berkshire and Oxfordshire, including Reading, Twyford and the area between Abingdon and Little Wittenham.
Residents have been urged to move their vehicles to higher ground and turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it is safe to do so.
The bad weather has already damaged hundreds of homes across the UK and left many without power.
BBC Weather's Matt Taylor said while the persistent rain would ease away on Saturday, the weather was going to turn "much colder" in the days ahead.
