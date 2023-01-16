Cricket club hits £35k fundraising target for netting to end ball issues
- Published
A cricket club whose adult team were set to stop playing after complaints over balls breaching its boundary have raised the money needed for netting.
Colehill Sports and Social Club decided it was not "viable" to continue due to the spiralling costs of insurance and repairs of neighbouring properties.
The club's committee said it would reverse the decision if the £35,000 for full netting could be raised.
The team raised the funds in six days through a crowdfunding appeal.
The club, near Wimborne, said those supporting the appeal included some neighbours who had "come forward with sizeable offers to cover a portion of the cost of netting".
After the initial decision to end adult cricket games at the club, a petition was set up by George Taylor, captain of the adult team.
It received more than 31,000 signatures and saw support from Piers Morgan, Current England captain Ben Stokes and former captain Michael Vaughan.
The team said the response "exceeded all expectations".
It said: "The local community rallied together and demonstrated what adult cricket in the village meant to them."