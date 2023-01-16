Dorset flooding and snow: Firefighters free stranded drivers

Bakers Arms roundaboutDWFRS
Emergency workers were called to stranded drivers shortly before 05:30 GMT

Firefighters have rescued drivers stuck in flood water and stranded due to snow across Dorset.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue (DWFRS) said crews brought people to safety from cars in Christchurch and Upton on the Bakers Arms roundabout.

Three people, including one found up a tree, were also rescued from cars in Old Barn Farm Road, Three Legged Cross.

The service said crews has also dealt with multiple incidents due to snow on hills in the Cerne Abbas area.

DWFRS
It added people at Woolsbridge Industrial Park in Three Legged Cross had become stranded after storm drains flooded.

The service said crews brought 23 people to a place of safety shortly after 07:30 GMT where volunteers from the British Red Cross were supporting them.

DWFRS
Fire crews have used boats to rescue people in cars stranded in flood water

DWFRS urged people to only travel if they have to until the roads clear and advised everyone to heed its flooding advice.

Numerous flood warnings, issued by the Environment Agency, remain in place across Dorset.

The fire service has urged people to only travel if they have to until snow clears from the roads

