Bournemouth murder accused tortured by Taliban, court hears.
An Afghan asylum seeker who killed a man in a street argument broke down in court as he described how the Taliban killed his parents.
Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai said he was tortured and left for dead before fleeing the country when he was between eight and 12 years old.
He has admitted manslaughter after twice stabbing Thomas Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022.
Mr Abdulrahimzai denies a charge of murder at Salisbury Crown Court.
Giving evidence, the asylum seeker said he did not intend to kill or seriously harm Mr Roberts when he stabbed him in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of 12 March.
Previously the court heard Mr Roberts, from Bournemouth, was killed when he tried to act as a "peacemaker" in a dispute over an e-scooter.
He was immediately stabbed when he slapped Mr Abdulrahimzai in the face, the jury heard.
Captured and tortured
The defendant told the court the Taliban killed his parents for selling alcohol and because his father had worked for NATO forces.
Breaking down in the witness box, he described how he returned home to find his parents killed by bombs planted by the Taliban.
He continued: "They captured me and I was tortured. They beat me up with rifle butts but also used knives.
"I was thrown by the side of the road. They thought I was dead."
The court heard Mr Abdulrahimzai fled to Europe via Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, arriving in the UK in 2019 and telling a Home Office interviewer he was 14 years old.
However, the court has determined his age as being 21.
The jury heard the defendant took up cricket, boxing and bare knuckle street fighting in the UK, earning £100 for a 10-minute fight.
Mr Abdulrahimzai, who lived at a hostel in Poole, said he carried a knife because of his experiences in Afghanistan and also because of having being attacked in Bournemouth.
The trial continues.
