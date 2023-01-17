Dorset County Hospital's outline plans to expand approved
A hospital's plans to expand and build new A&E and intensive care departments have been given outline approval.
Dorset County Hospital was allocated £62m for the revamp by the government in 2020.
The emergency department, on the site of the former Damers First School, would have a separate children's area and mental health suite.
Detailed designs will now be submitted by the hospital's trust to Dorset Council for approval.
If they get the go-ahead, building work is expected to start in 2024.
The trust said work to knock down and clear the school building will begin in the spring so groundworks can be carried out.
