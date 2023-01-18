Dorset police officers in court over Weymouth crash
- Published
Two serving police officers have appeared in court charged with dangerous driving offences.
PC Harry Chaplin and PC Derek Alexander, both of Dorset Police, were involved in a two-car crash in Littlemoor Road, Weymouth, on 9 July.
A marked police car is said to have collided with the back of another car.
Poole Magistrates' Court heard a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with a brain bleed.
The officers had been heading in separate cars to the scene of an accident involving one vehicle.
'Acceptable in the circumstances'
PC Chaplin, 26, of Lea Road, Weymouth, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
PC Alexander, 52, of Thomas Hardy Quarters, Bovington, has been charged with dangerous driving.
They were released on unconditional bail ahead of a plea hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court on 16 February.
Defence solicitor Neil Brooker, for both officers, said his clients would argue their driving was "acceptable in the circumstances".
Both remain on restricted duties, Dorset Police said.
The crash was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
