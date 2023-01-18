Poole driver jailed over pedestrian hit-and-run crash death
- Published
A driver has been jailed over the death of a young mother in a hit-and-run crash.
Courtney White, 23, from Poole, Dorset, was struck by a car while walking along the A3049 in December 2021.
Lewis Clark, 20, of Hudson Close, Poole, previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for three years and eight months at Bournemouth Crown Court and was given a four-year and 10-month driving ban.
Ms White, a mother of one, was struck by the black Ford Fiesta at about 21:45 GMT on 12 December.
She was pronounced dead at the scene on the eastbound side of the dual carriageway between the Alderney and Mannings Heath roundabouts.
Clark and other occupants abandoned the damaged car and fled, police said.
Sgt Jay Griffin said: "The reckless and dangerous driving of Lewis Clark very sadly resulted in the death of a young woman and our thoughts continue to remain with her loved ones.
"There is no excuse for driving dangerously and at excessive speed."
Previously Ms White's family described her as a "vibrant, maternal, warm character".
