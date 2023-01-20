Injured man pulled from flat blaze in Boscombe
An injured man has been pulled from a burning building after a fire broke out in a first-floor flat.
Crews from three stations battled the "significant" blaze in Grosvenor Gardens, Boscombe, in the early hours of Friday.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said "many lives" had been saved by the building's fire safety systems.
A joint investigation with Dorset Police is under way. The injured man was left in the care of paramedics.
Station manager and fire investigation officer Shaun Milton said: "The fire doors and detection systems without doubt saved many lives this morning."
