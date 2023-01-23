Bournemouth e-scooter row murder: Asylum seeker found guilty
- Published
An Afghan asylum seeker has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter.
Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm.
After its verdict, the jury was told the defendant murdered two people with a Kalashnikov rifle in Serbia in 2018.
Abdulrahimzai, of Poole, will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Judge Peter Dugdale said jurors had not previously been told about the Serbia killings because of the "real risk it might have prejudiced your judgement".
Salisbury Crown Court heard Abdulrahimzai went to a shed on 31 July 2018 where the victims, also from Afghanistan, had been sleeping.
He fired 18 rounds from the automatic firearm following an argument "possibly in some way linked to the business of people-trafficking", the judge said.
After fleeing Serbia, the defendant was sentenced in his absence to 20 years in prison.
Previously, the Salisbury jury heard Mr Roberts, from Bournemouth, was killed when he tried to act as a "peacemaker" in a dispute over an e-scooter in Old Christchurch Road on 12 March.
He was stabbed twice after he slapped and possibly also punched Abdulrahimzai in the face, the court heard.
The defendant told the court he fled Afghanistan after the Taliban killed his parents and left him for dead.
He said the group had "people everywhere" and he feared Mr Roberts was one of the "people who are trying to kill me".
Giving evidence, consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Gauruv Malhan said the defendant had a history consistent with borderline personality disorder.
Following the verdict the Crown Prosecution Service said Abdulrahimzai was a "violent and dangerous man".
Prosecutor Kate Lewis said he "killed Thomas Roberts, a young man with his whole life ahead of him, in what was a completely senseless and vicious act".
Det Ch Insp Simon Huxter said: "Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai's decision to go out in possession of a knife on the night of this murder and his utterly indefensible decision to use that weapon has seen a much-loved young man's life cruelly taken away."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.