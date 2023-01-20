Poole's Twin Sails Bridge reopens after mast breaks
Poole's Twin Sails bridge has reopened after work to repair one of its masts, which broke during the operation of the lifting mechanism.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said engineers carried out emergency repairs following the damage on Monday.
Vehicles had to use Poole Bridge, to cross between Poole and Hamworthy, while it was out of action.
The council confirmed on Friday it had reopened to all traffic.
The damage occurred on one of two 55 metre-high (180ft) illuminated masts, fitted to the lifting leaves of the bridge, as it operated on Monday.
The council said part of the mast on one side of the bridge broke and was removed.
A reduced lifting schedule will be in place over the weekend and on Monday.
