Old Harry Rocks cliff-fall dog rescued by lifeboat crew
- Published
A dog has been rescued by a life boat crew after falling 90ft (27m) from a cliff on the Jurassic Coast.
The Spaniel, named Penny, was on a walk with her owner when she went over the cliff at Old Harry Rocks, near Studland, Dorset, on Saturday.
She was spotted on a nearby beach where the tide was out, after swimming round.
A coastguard rescue team lowered her collar and lead down the cliff to a lifeboat crew which was able to rescue Penny and reunite her with her owner.
Swanage Coastguard said: "Penny was a little cold and shocked after her ordeal and was being taken to a local vets to be checked after her 90ft fall."
The coastguard urged people to "please keep your dogs on leads near cliff edges. In an emergency call 999 coastguard."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.