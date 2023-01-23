Old Harry Rocks cliff-fall dog rescued by lifeboat crew

Spaniel, Penny, fell from the cliff while on a walk on Saturday

A dog has been rescued by a life boat crew after falling 90ft (27m) from a cliff on the Jurassic Coast.

The Spaniel, named Penny, was on a walk with her owner when she went over the cliff at Old Harry Rocks, near Studland, Dorset, on Saturday.

She was spotted on a nearby beach where the tide was out, after swimming round.

A coastguard rescue team lowered her collar and lead down the cliff to a lifeboat crew which was able to rescue Penny and reunite her with her owner.

The spaniel fell from the right side of the chalk stack but swam round to the left, where she was spotted sitting at the base of the cliff

Swanage Coastguard said: "Penny was a little cold and shocked after her ordeal and was being taken to a local vets to be checked after her 90ft fall."

The coastguard urged people to "please keep your dogs on leads near cliff edges. In an emergency call 999 coastguard."

The coastguard team lowered Penny's collar and lead down the cliff to the lifeboat crew

