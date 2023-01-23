Escaped beavers recaptured with apples and parsnips in Dorset
- Published
A pair of beavers have been returned to their home after 10 days on the run.
The Eurasian beavers, Woody and Twiggy, broke out from their enclosure on the Mapperton Estate in west Dorset following storm damage.
The estate said they were found after a member of public reported "evidence of beaver activity" about a mile away at Melplash.
They were caught in traps over two nights using "a trail of parsnips and apples", the estate said.
Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke, said "They broke out together.... it was a real Bonnie and Clyde effort... and went on holiday for about 10 days.
'Fond of each other'
"They were spotted up the river in response to the call we put out asking for help - they had found evidence of beaver activity - hazel coppicing where beavers had been chewing because they leave little wood chips.
"We put out a trail camera so that we could identify them and we saw that both beavers were there. The way to a beaver's heart are parsnips and apples so we laid a trail into the traps."
The pair are now in a holding pen waiting to be re-released once repairs have been made to their eight-acre enclosure, the estate said.
Having been apart for a night, Viscount Hinchingbrooke added: "They were delighted to see each other - when they came to Mapperton they were already a couple - they are very fond of each other."
A post on the Mapperton Facebook page also thanked "members of the local community for helping identify their location and for all the messages of support".
The pair were introduced to the estate near Beaminster from Scotland last year under licence from Natural England.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.