Charmouth firefighters rescue two people stuck in mud
Two people had to be rescued after getting cut off by the tide on a beach walk and becoming stuck in the mud .
Firefighters are urging people to check the tide times before they visit the beach following the incident on Sunday.
The pair became stuck by a high 4.6m (15ft) tide between Lyme and Charmouth at about 17:36 GMT.
Crews from Charmouth, Lyme Regis, Honiton and Exton fire stations worked alongside the coastguard and RNLI to save the pair.
