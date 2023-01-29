North Dorset MP Simon Hoare appeals for help to find dog
- Published
An MP has appealed for help to find his family's dog after the pet went missing.
North Dorset MP Simon Hoare posted a plea on Twitter following Jerry the terrier's disappearance from near the family home in Lydlynch, Dorset.
He wrote: "Jerry, our terrier has gone missing/awol/walkabout. He's chipped so if found please dm or email me.
"I've three very distraught daughters (and Mrs H and I aren't feeling particularly grand either)."
Please RT and if anyone can offer advice apart from the norm (inform chip company/ add to dog lost) , comment for @Simon4NDorset 🙏 https://t.co/s9tfkSGy03— Dogs On The Streets (@dotslondon) January 28, 2023
Conservative MP Mr Hoare, who is chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, first posted an appeal on Friday.
On Saturday, he wrote again explaining the family had been out looking for the dog since 06:30 GMT that morning.
There have been no further updates on Jerry's whereabouts.