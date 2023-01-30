Serving Dorset Police officer charged with raping two women
A serving police officer has been charged with two counts of rape.
PC Ravi Canhye, of Dorset Police, has been accused of attacking two women while off-duty in early 2022.
The 46-year-old has also been charged with six other sex offences in relation to the same women.
Dorset Police said PC Canhye was suspended at the time the allegations were made. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday.
In a statement, the force said: "We understand that charges of this nature will quite rightfully cause concern within our communities.
"However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are prevented from commenting on this matter any further at this time."
