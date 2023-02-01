Guy Ritchie takes over Compton Abbas airfield in Dorset
- Published
A popular airfield bought by film director Guy Ritchie has temporarily closed while it is revamped.
Ritchie's Ashcombe Estates has taken over Compton Abbas Airfield from the Hughes family who have run it for 35 years.
The cafe and club will be closed and no visiting aircraft will be able to land for four weeks while renovations are carried out.
Aircraft owners will still be allowed access.
Many of the existing staff are expected to remain at the airfield when it reopens in March.
A new flying school is being launched by Kent-based vintage flight operators Aero Legends, which will also offer Spitfire experience flights at the hilltop airfield.
Ritchie, who runs his Gritchie brewery from Ashgrove Farm in nearby Ashmore, announced he was buying the site in October.
