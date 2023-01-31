Poole: Main route shut after gas main car crash
A major route has been shut after a car crashed damaging a gas mains.
Police said the car also crashed into a tree and a brick wall on the A3049 Ringwood Road in Poole, Dorset on Monday at about 22:00 GMT.
The road has been closed both ways between the Mountbatten roundabout to the Alderney roundabout while the gas main is repaired.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and released under investigation.
Gas company SGN said supplies to homes were still on but the gas supply "to the nearby Miller and Carter restaurant has been cut off as a result of the damage".
Dan Brown, spokesperson for the gas firm said: "We're supporting the emergency services to make sure the situation is safe before the vehicle can be removed.
"It's unclear at this stage how long it will take to complete the required repairs enabling the road to be safely reopened."
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said: "Local residents are likely to smell gas in the area but should not be concerned."