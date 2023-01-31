Former Royal Marines Commando with cancer completes cold dips challenge
- Published
A former Royal Marines Commando who has cancer has completed a fundraising challenge to take cold dips across the UK each day in January.
Tim Crossin, 59, from Poole, Dorset, has raised more than £22,000 for medical and military charities.
The ex-serviceman, who had his fourth cancer diagnosis in December, was joined by dozens of swimmers for his final dip at Branksome near his home.
He said the experience had been "absolutely amazing".
Mr Crossin travelled around the UK coastline in a campervan, swimming with members of the public, military personnel and emergency services workers.
He said some of the difficulties he faced included being snow-bound in Scotland and having his mobile phone washed out of his hand at Deal in Kent.
Some swimmers joined him after recent cancer diagnoses, he recalled.
"One chap turned up and gave me a hug, and started crying," Mr Crossin said.
"He'd just been diagnosed that week with prostate cancer and he didn't know what to do - he couldn't speak to his family properly.
"I said just use this as a starting point. No-one's here forever. Just live the best life you can, be good to people and that's all I could really say."
The former serviceman's partner Karen Gould said the challenge had helped to refocus his mind.
"It's nice for him to have something to talk about rather than Tim and the cancer," she said.
Mr Crossin said his future plans included writing a book, public speaking engagements and a possible trip to Antigua for a "warm water dip".
Money raised from the challenge will go to the Royal Marines Charity, Lymphoma Action and Rock 2 Recovery.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.